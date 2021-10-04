Indy Parks requiring indoor masking at all facilities

Masks will not be required when engaging in physical fitness activities or sports.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks announced Monday that masks are required inside all facilities and family centers, regardless of vaccination status, effective immediately.

Masks will not be required when engaging in physical fitness activities or sports.

Park staff will continue to sanitize common areas, and park visitors are encouraged to continue practice social distancing where appropriate.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, all Indy Parks facilities will be closed while employees participate in a staff development conference. All regularly scheduled Tuesday programs will be canceled.