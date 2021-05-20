Indy Parks raises lifeguard pay to $13 in hiring push

The parks department said more than 40 lifeguards are needed.

INDIANAPOLIS — As part of a push to hire more lifeguards ahead of the summer, Indy Parks announced it is raising its lifeguard pay to $13 per hour.

The parks department said more than 40 lifeguards are needed, but it has also implemented guidelines to safely open pools using existing staff on a rotating basis.

Selected summer pools will close two to three days per week in order to give staff needed breaks, and allowing for parks to share seasonal staff as needed.

Indy Parks also announced two bonus programs for current and incoming part-time staff:

$50 bonus for 50 hours worked: All seasonal, part-time employees are eligible for a $50 bonus after working 50 hours and completing all required trainings. Both new and returning summer staff members are eligible.

$100 referral bonus: Current part-time Indy Parks employees can receive an extra $100 for referring a lifeguard candidate, after the candidate successfully completes all trainings and 100 hours of work during the 2021 summer season.

To be eligible for the bonuses, candidates must submit all hiring paperwork and be registered for all required trainings by June 4, 2021.

Those applying for lifeguard positions must be at least 16 years old, pass a lifeguard test and attend training. Training costs $10 and scholarships are available to help cover the cost.

Pools will open for the summer in late May and early June.