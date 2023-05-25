Indy Parks pools to open briefly for Memorial Day weekend, reopen again June 3

The first wave of pools are set to open Memorial Day weekend but will close briefly again until June 3 for the official summer start.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks announced its summer pool schedule on Thursday.

The first wave of pools are set to open Memorial Day weekend from Saturday, May 27 to Monday, May 29.

They include Broad Ripple Park, Brookside Park, Frederick Douglass Park, Garfield Park, Indy Island Aquatic Center, Perry Park, Rhodius Park, Riverside Park and Thatcher Park.

These pools will then close for lifeguard training, then reopen again for the official start of summer on Saturday, June 3.

Indy Island Aquatic Center and Thatcher Park Indoor Pools will remain open during normal business hours the week of Memorial Day and will switch to summer hours starting June 3.

Gustafson Park Pool will open June 3.

Pools will have a small admission fee to enter, ranging from $2-$5 depending on age and location of the pool.

Attendees can purchase an Indy Parks Fun Card for $40 per person for ages 3 and up, which gives them access to one pool per day for the season.

Fun Cards can be purchased in person at any open family center or pool, at the Customer Service Center in Riverside Park, or online.

Starting June 3, outdoor pools will be open Tuesday through Sunday with varying hours. Learn more about specific hours for both indoor and outdoor pools, admission prices, and more here.

Swim lessons are available at select pool locations this summer.

Scholarships for swim lessons are available. Call call customer service at 317-327-PARK to learn more and to apply for a scholarship.

Indy Parks has reportedly hired 230 members of staff for aquatics positions.

That includes 170 lifeguards, over double the number at this point last year.