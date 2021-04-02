Indy Parks now hiring for summer jobs

Indy Parks encourages teenagers to apply now especially if they are interested in working as a lifeguard for the city.

INDIANAPOLIS — Young people looking to make some money this summer working for the City of Indianapolis Parks Division should apply now. Indy Parks just opened its summer application process.

Linda Broadfoot serves as the director for Indy Parks. She has promoted the start of the summer jobs application process on social media. Broadfoot hopes parents will encourage their children to apply for their program now rather than later. Young people interested in working as a lifeguard for Indy Parks should apply sooner than later so they can complete the training prior to the start of the swim season.

The starting pay for the Indy Parks Summer Jobs program isn't too bad and there's also a chance to earn even more money on top of the hourly wage.

"Our lifeguards start at $12 an hour, our day camp counselors start at $10 an hour, our cashiers start at $10 an hour and there are some bumps and bonuses for those who stick with us," Broadfoot said.

Indy Parks has a full contingency safety plan for employees which they implemented last summer during the COVID outbreak. Anyone interested in applying for an Indy parks summer job can click here.