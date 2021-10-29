Indy Parks has Halloween events for your family - and dogs - Friday

Starting at 5:30, head to Broad Ripple Park for the Halloween Dog Egg Hunt.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is getting into the Halloween spirit hosting several events on Friday.

Just dress up your pooch and you could win a special prize. You must register to attend and it costs $5.

If you're in need of a fun and safe place for your little ones to trick or treat, you'll want to visit Riverside Park.

They're planning a "Boo-tastic Time" starting at 6:30.

It's for kids 12 and under, and it's free to attend, but you must register before the event.

For those who are a little more brave, you'll want to check out the haunted house at Brookside Park Family Center.

Treats and goodie bags will be given to those who make it through the house.

The house will be lights on from 5:00 to 6:45 p.m., and lights out from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m..

Again, registration is required and the cost is $5.