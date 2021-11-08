Indy Parks hoping for a big, one-time boost in funding

Mayor Joe Hogsett hopes to provide the city's parks with a large, one-time infusion of money - a total of $61 million.

INDIANAPOLIS — While the bulk of Mayor Joe Hogsett's proposed 2022 budget is aimed at public safety initiatives, the mayor also wants to give Indy Parks a big boost.

While Indy Parks budget is usually around $5 million annually, this year the mayor hopes to provide parks with a large, one-time infusion of money - a total of $61 million.

Earlier this year, he announced plans to use $45 million from the city's general fund to pay for major improvements at four Indianapolis parks.

Under his plan called "Circle City Forward," Douglass Park would get a new $20 million family center. Krannert, Grassy Creek and Riverside parks would get the remainder of money to go toward funding improvements to family centers, pools and recreational areas.

Monday, the mayor also announced plans to use $16.5 million from the American Rescue Plan to pay for upgrades to playgrounds and basketball/tennis courts in at least 22 parks.

Indy Parks spokesperson Ronetta Spaulding called the proposed park funding, "the most we've seen in a while," and money that will go a long ways in improving park facilities.

"We know people utilize the parks and because of that we want to pour in some extra TLC and attention there to make sure families and kids have what they need in those spaces," Spaulding said.

She also said, assuming the City-County Council signs off on the allocations, they'll move forward as quickly as they can.