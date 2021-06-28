Smoking will be banned at Indianapolis parks starting July 1

Indy Parks is preparing for the ban's implementation with new signage, updated park maps, and smoking cessation information.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend, Indy Parks will be banning smoking at all of its parks. It comes as Indianapolis expanded nonsmoking areas within the city to include public parks owned or leased by the city.

"Our city's parks have been a refuge during the pandemic and use will continue to expand as we move into the summer, this ordinance ensures that we put the health of our children and families first," said John Barth, District 7 councilor.

Indy Parks is preparing for the ban's implementation with new signage, updated park maps, and smoking cessation information at family centers throughout the park system.

"Our goal is to provide experiences that inspire healthy living and promote a love for nature," said Indy Parks Director Linda Broadfoot. "This is another step in our efforts to support family health and keep Indy Parks clean and beautiful for visitors."