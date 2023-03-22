Indy Parks announces seasonal job opportunities, bonus programs

INDIANAPOLIS — We're expecting an announcement Friday from Indy Parks about their summer hiring initiative.
Lifeguards can make as much as $15 per hour. Other positions will pay up to $18.75 an hour.
All new summer employees can receive $500 sign on bonuses if they apply and complete all training before April 7 and work at least 100 hours.
There are other bonus options for employees hired after April 7.
The Indy Parks website has a complete description of current full-time and many part-time/seasonal opportunities.
The jobs announcement is set for Friday March 24 at 10 a.m. at Indy Island Aquatic Center, 8575 E. Raymond St.