Indy Parks announces seasonal job opportunities, bonus programs

Lifeguards can earn $15 per hour this summer.

INDIANAPOLIS — We're expecting an announcement Friday from Indy Parks about their summer hiring initiative.

Lifeguards can make as much as $15 per hour. Other positions will pay up to $18.75 an hour.

All new summer employees can receive $500 sign on bonuses if they apply and complete all training before April 7 and work at least 100 hours. 

There are other bonus options for employees hired after April 7. 

The Indy Parks website has a complete description of current full-time and many part-time/seasonal opportunities.

The jobs announcement is set for Friday March 24 at 10 a.m. at Indy Island Aquatic Center, 8575 E. Raymond St. 

