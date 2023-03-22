Indy Parks announces seasonal job opportunities, bonus programs

Lifeguards can earn $15 per hour this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — We're expecting an announcement Friday from Indy Parks about their summer hiring initiative.

Lifeguards can make as much as $15 per hour. Other positions will pay up to $18.75 an hour.

All new summer employees can receive $500 sign on bonuses if they apply and complete all training before April 7 and work at least 100 hours.

There are other bonus options for employees hired after April 7.

The Indy Parks website has a complete description of current full-time and many part-time/seasonal opportunities.