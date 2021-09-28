Historically African American district in Indy hopes new signs will help protect homes from demolition

In the 1950s, African American families built 180 homes in the Flanner House Homes District. Most of the homes are still owned by the builders or their descendants.

INDIANAPOLIS — A historically African American neighborhood west of downtown Indianapolis put up new signs highlighting the neighborhood's cultural importance in the hope they would deter those wanting to demolish homes.

Leaders in the Flanner House Homes District put up 15 signs marking the area as part of the National Register of Historic Places, in which it has been listed since 2003.

Residents hope the signs will make those who visit or consider purchasing property in the area recognize its cultural significance.

There are 180 homes in the Flanner House Homes District that were built between 1950 and 1959 through a self-help cooperative initiated by the city’s Redevelopment Commission. African American families, who found it hard to secure conventional mortgages in the segregated city, helped build their own homes. More than half are still owned by the builders or their descendants.

Over the years, there have been "several serious threats" to the neighborhood, according to the Flanner House Homes Historic District, including a proposal to demolish a historically significant church in the area and the possibility of tearing down some homes to put in a Meijer store. However, both proposals didn't end up going through.

Indiana Landmarks also listed the neighborhood on its 10 Most Endangered list in 2013.