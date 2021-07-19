Indy native turned motivational speaker to host free virtual conference for young men

Robert Jackson's main goal is to address the social issues that plague the community, especially young Black men and their fathers.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis native hopes to impact the lives of young male students in the metro area and convince them to stay in school. Robert Jackson is inviting parents to sign up their male children for his annual S.T.A.N.D. U.P. Conference.

One of the past participants is Richard Underwood. The college sophomore is now teaching kids much younger than him about good character. He's one of the Student EDGE Summer Camps facilitators through the John Boner Neighborhood Centers.

"Basically I come in and help the youth worker with the kids," Underwood said.

Underwood credits his own success as a student now in college to the S.T.A.N.D. U.P. Conference. As a participant, he landed one of the free college scholarships used at Tennessee State University. Underwood is majoring in marketing and hopes to eventually land a hands-on job in marketing where he can utilize his creative skills.

For now, he is focusing on not only being a good role model for summer camp kids, but also for his peers at TSU.

"College is a lot of money," Underwood said. "I thought, 'Where am I going to get all this money?' That scholarship actually paid for my room and board and took a lot of stress off my shoulders."

Jackson, an Indy native who grew up in the Brightwood-Martindale area, explained the conference is for both men and young men so long as they're at least 11 years old.

Jackson worked hard in school and college. Eventually, he became a national motivational speaker who hopes to grow the conference even bigger, even with the great success he's seen in the past eight years of the conference. He urges parents to register their sons for the free program. His main goal is to address the social issues that plague the community, especially young Black men and their fathers. Still, he believes in offering rewards and incentives to young men looking for success through education and careers.

"We are going to give away prizes, ten $1,000 scholarships, laptops, but more importantly we are going to talk about mental health," said Jackson.

When Jackson started the program several years ago it was pretty much for students here in the Indianapolis area, but being forced to go virtual changed all of that. Now, the virtual platform has expanded its reach into communities outside the Circle City.

"We have young men registered from all over the country, that includes as far away as California, Texas, to New York," Jackson said.

Jackson considers Underwood a great example of a community working together to help young people.

The S.T.A.N.D. U.P. Conference is being held virtually on July 23. Registration is free online.