Indy native to bike 100 miles in Florida for Hoosiers with ALS

FISHERS, Ind. — One Indiana native is over a thousand miles away in Florida, preparing for a long bike ride that is helping raise money and awareness for Hoosiers with ALS.

John Harkey now lives in Sarasota, Florida, and he's hoping to bring awareness to ALS by biking 100 miles on Saturday, Oct. 15. It's all for a woman in Fishers, who's been living with ALS for the past year.

He will be helping raise money though the campaign "All In For Laurie," which will benefit the ALS Association Indiana Chapter.

Harkey is longtime friends of John Roselle and his wife, Laurie, who got the news last September that she had been diagnosed with ALS. Also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, ALS is a rare neurological disease that primarily affects the nerve cells that control muscle movement.

The disease quickly spread within months, taking away Laurie's movement and communication skills.

"She cannot feed herself. She cannot bathe herself. She cannot dress herself. She cannot go to the bathroom by herself, and that's pretty much where she's been for the past nine months, so I've been her primary care giver with those duties," John Roselle said.

Roselle said the couple just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this past July. Now, Harkey is making sure he's getting this race done for them.

"It's important to me, to finish the race. If it's bad weather, I'm going to ride inside. If it's good weather, I'm going to ride outside, but at the end of the day, we're going to get this thing done for John and Laurie," Harkey said.

"It's an honor to do something like this on their behalf because individuals with ALS don't have the capabilities to do something like this. They require significant support, and my prayers go out to Laurie and John and all that they've done throughout their lives for others, so it's time for us to do it for them," Harkey said.

Laurie has given a lot of her time and resources to the Delta Gamma sorority nationwide, her chapter at Purdue University, University of Notre Dame, and nonprofits like VIPS (Visually Impaired Pre-Schoolers) in Indiana. All of these organizations have donated to All In For Laurie, with nearly $25,000 raised so far.

"There are over 130 people that have donated to John's ride, so that's an indication to the broad scope of the number of people that we have reached," John Roselle said. "We have been broadcasting it on social media, and Laurie has a lot of friends and they're responding."