Indy mom finds reasons to stay strong after facing several tough challenges during pandemic

Amie Hastings was laid off when COVID-19 first hit Indianapolis, while her son was in the hospital waiting for a new heart.

Given the pandemic, the economy and so many other challenges right now, most people will probably not look back fondly on 2020.

But Amie Hastings is not one of them.

"I just feel 2020 has been a good year. I have no complaints," Hastings said.

And yet Hastings has been through more than most. In mid-March she lost her job at Soupremacy, a small restaurant just off Monument Circle. The pandemic had brought business to a halt, with most of the staff laid off.

But at the time, Hastings had bigger concerns. Her then-7-year-old son Giani Gomez was at Riley Hospital for Children, where he had been awaiting a life-saving heart transplant since September.

The COVID-19 restrictions made it tough for Hastings and other family members to see him, but said she did everything she could to stay positive.

Months later, she would get the long-awaited call. She said on June 26, a week after she returned to work at Soupremacy, "I got the call they had found a heart" for Giani.

She rushed to the hospital, seeing him just before surgery.

"I'm, like, 'I made it, I'm here,'" she said, telling him, "when you wake up, you'll have a new heart."

When she saw him after the surgery, she described it as "just devastating...there were so many tubes and stuff...I just had to tell myself he's going to get better and this is just a transition period."

While Hastings said it was rough initially, three months later, Giani is back at home with his brother Paolo and is back at school.

"He's a typical kid with more energy than I've ever seen," she said, then asking him, "how do you feel now?"

Giani bent over, began searching the grass and said, "like finding a four-leaf clover."

Hastings has already found hers - from having Giani home and healthy to the kindness of strangers who sent notes and gift cards after seeing the 13News story on her situation in March.

"That outpouring of support was a blessing, because it really was a hard few months right there," she said.

Giani, too, is well aware of the life-giving gift he's received, "from a little boy or girl I don't know but I might be able to look up and if they want me to know they'll tell me," he said.

Hastings said despite everything she's been through, she never gave up hope that things would get better. She urges others feeling overwhelmed to do the same.