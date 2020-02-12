Indy man finds purpose in opening spa amid pandemic

For Cortland Lang, opening a spa was an idea that later became a passion.

INDIANAPOLIS — The year 2020 has has brought a lot things. For Indianapolis resident, Cortland Lang, it brought a renewed sense of purpose.

Lang said he found his purpose in a new spa business.

"When I started out, it was an idea," Lang said.

But then, that idea became his passion.

"I wanted people to have a room where people could really relax and women could come an unwind in a short amount of time," Lang said.

The new business is called Queen of the Nile Day Spa, on Indy's east side. Lang officially opened it Friday.

But with so many businesses closing due to COVID-19, why open a new business now?

"A few people ask me the same question," Lang said. "In life, you have to take a step, and if I kept putting it off and putting it off, it would never get done."

Queen of the Nile operates by appointment only, and Lang said there are never more than two to three clients inside at one time.

The spa has a licensed esthetician, a licensed laser lipo technician, and even a Yoni steam room.

Other services include eyebrow design, body ice sculpting, and facials. Custom bath herb blends are also offered.

"I created this as an environment for people, not only women but predominantly women, to come and get a little relief and relaxation."

For new clients like Lesa Oliver-Moore, spa services are needed.

"2020 has been rough for me," Oliver-Moore said. "Thanksgiving morning was rough for me, so this is an escape for me and some place I can come to relax."

Oliver-Moore also wanted to support small Black-owned businesses.

"I was really looking for something owned by Black people so that I could support the Black community," Oliver-Moore said.

"I put my whole life on the line here. Everything I am and everything I have is poured into here. This is my baby," Lang said.

It's a project Lang said he hopes clients appreciate.

"When you walk in from aromatherapy...when you come through the door to the time you leave, I want you to relax," Lang said.

Queen of the Nile is located at 6119 Allisonville Road in Indianapolis.