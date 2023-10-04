Indy man convicted for 2021 murder of his girlfriend

Latisha Burnett, 43, died from the shooting and was found by IMPD officers on Monday, July 12, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted for the murder of his girlfriend in a 2021 shooting.

On Wednesday, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that 41-year-old Alsham Laster has been convicted for the murder.

“This is a devastating instance of domestic violence, and we are proud to have secured justice for Ms. Burnett’s loved ones in the wake of her tragic death,” Prosecutor Mears stated. “It is crucial that we as a community speak up and take action when the signs of an abusive relationship are present.”

Detectives identified Laster as a possible suspect in the shooting during the time of the murder, and was arrested four months later.

A forensics report on Laster's phone showed an image of Burnett taken two days before the original 911 call. Burnett was pictured on the floor, wearing the same clothing from when she was discovered by officers.