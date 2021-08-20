Indy library CEO to step down

Jackie Nytes has served at the library for 23 years.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library's CEO will leave the role at the end of August.

Jackie Nytes has been CEO for almost 10 years and has served at the library for 23 years.

The library board of trustees confirmed the joint decision Friday after an afternoon meeting.

“It has been my greatest joy to serve the Indianapolis community in this role, and I feel fortunate to have facilitated many significant and lasting changes for The Library and how we serve our city,” said Nytes. “From our efforts with technology literacy and e-books to partnerships with arts and cultural organizations to our intentional efforts to diversify our materials, I am proud to have worked with an amazing staff to steer the Library with passion and commitment."

Nytes's resignation comes after a group called Indianapolis Library Workers for Justice called for her resignation and made claims of racism in their workplace.

The board will likely name an interim CEO at an Aug. 23 meeting. A joint statement from the board was released Friday:

“We thank Jackie for her dedicated service over the years and agreed that this is the correct time for a change in leadership. We look forward to finding the next CEO and working with Library staff to guide this important community pillar into its next phase of service for Marion County residents."

