Indy leaders want to invest $25 million in enhancing city's network of trails

The City-County Council will vote on the plan next Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is working to make the city's trails and greenways better. Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Public Works want to invest $25 million to the third phase of what they're calling "Circle City Forward." The money would benefit 10 projects across the city.

Several projects will only have design costs funded through this initiative, but Indy DPW plans to leverage this funding to make trail projects more attractive to receive state and federal grant funding.

These are the trails receiving either design and/or construction funding:

Pleasant Run Trail Extension - Design and construction

Pleasant Run Trail Rehab - Design and construction

Pogue's Run Trail - Design and construction

Pogue's Run Trail/Monon Trail Connector - Design

Nickel Plate Trail - Design

Eagle Creek Trail Phase 2 - Design

West 30th Street - Design

Grassy Creek Trail - Design

Interurban Trail - Design

21st Street Trail via road diet - Design

Hogsett said Indy's trails and greenways have never been more important.

"Over the last 18 months, our community's network of trails and greenways became a haven of stress-relief, physical fitness, and recreation for many Indianapolis residents," said Hogsett. "So, when it came time to plan the third phase of Circle City Forward, it was clear that we should take this opportunity to frame the future of trails, greenways, and multi-modal traffic lanes in Indianapolis."