Indy leaders pass $3 million proposal to help reduce violent crime

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders, in search of solutions to the recent spike in deadly shootings, have adopted a proposal that dedicates $3 million to preventing violence throughout the area.
In a vote of 23-2, the Indianapolis City-County Council on Monday night approved a proposal that will invest in community organizations that address mental health and trauma, youth services, and intimate partner violence prevention programming. It will also invest in enhancing data infrastructure to facilitate real-time violence reduction strategy and additional staffing at the Assessment and Intervention Center.
All of these investments are part of Mayor Joe Hogsett's $3 million criminal justice reform strategy.
Proposal 182 was based on engagement with community-based organizations, residents, council members, and the New York University Criminal Justice Lab, which called for updated, data-driven strategies on how to schedule, inform, and deploy officers and establish better relationships between IMPD and the community.
“Over the last five years, the city has been squarely focused on data-based solutions to violence and programming that addresses the long-term, root causes of crime,” said Mayor Hogsett. “As cities across the country also see alarming increases in gun violence, we must continue to seek innovative, localized solutions to tackling this multilayered issue. This set of investments is vital to continue moving those efforts forward.”