Indy leaders pass $3 million proposal to help reduce violent crime

Over $3 million will be invested in targeting factors driving gun violence in Indianapolis neighborhoods.

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders, in search of solutions to the recent spike in deadly shootings, have adopted a proposal that dedicates $3 million to preventing violence throughout the area.

In a vote of 23-2, the Indianapolis City-County Council on Monday night approved a proposal that will invest in community organizations that address mental health and trauma, youth services, and intimate partner violence prevention programming. It will also invest in enhancing data infrastructure to facilitate real-time violence reduction strategy and additional staffing at the Assessment and Intervention Center.

Council has adopted Prop 182, which approves an additional appropriation of $3.3M in the 2021 Budgets of the Information Services Agency, @IMPDnews, and @IndyOPHS to support a collective community approach to public safety — Indianapolis City-County Council (@IndyCouncil) July 13, 2021

All of these investments are part of Mayor Joe Hogsett's $3 million criminal justice reform strategy.

Proposal 182 was based on engagement with community-based organizations, residents, council members, and the New York University Criminal Justice Lab, which called for updated, data-driven strategies on how to schedule, inform, and deploy officers and establish better relationships between IMPD and the community.