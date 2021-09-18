Indy Jazz Fest returns to Garfield Park this weekend

It starts at 11:30 Saturday morning at the MacAllister Amphitheater.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a lot to do this weekend around Indianapolis.

Indy Jazz Fest is back after being a virtual event a year ago.

It starts at 11:30 Saturday morning at the MacAllister Amphitheater in Garfield Park.

The last act Saturday night takes the stage at 8:30. Then on Sunday, it all begins at noon. You'll find ticket information here.

Also happening this weekend is the Latino Heritage Festival at the Global Village Welcome Center.

It runs from 1 to 5 Saturday afternoon.

And Gen Con Indy continues with the gaming convention in full swing downtown.

They have some virtual events, with others taking place at pop-up locations as well as the Indiana Convention Center.

It wraps up Sunday.