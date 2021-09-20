Indy Jazz Fest celebrates the city's music history

According to Indianapolis jazz fans, Garfield Park was the place to be over the weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Jazz Fest wrapped up at the MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park on Sunday, Sept. 19. This was the festival's big return after having gone virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festival organizers gave attendees a diverse lineup to enjoy, with everything from Latin jazz to R&B soul. There were many sub-genres represented on stage.

"Getting out to see local music is super important," festival attendee Garrett Spoelhof said while he was at the event. "I am a former jazz student at IU and a current audio engineering student, so I'm looking forward to knowing people that are playing out here all day."

Some headliners included Thundercat, Victor Wooten, Cory Henry, Moonchild, Marion Meadows and many Indy-based jazz performers. Plus, Indiana's All-State Honor Band performed.

Jazz Fest is put on by the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation, whose main goal is to further support Indy's growing jazz scene.

"Indiana and Indianapolis has a great jazz history," said festival attendee Matthew Socey.