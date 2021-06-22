Indy is finalist for 2024 Olympic Swimming Trials

If chosen, the city would transform Lucas Oil Stadium into a large-scale swim venue.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Sports Corp. says Indianapolis is still in the running to host the Olympic Swimming Trials ahead of the 2024 games.

We're among the finalists in the running to get the big event.

If chosen, the city would transform Lucas Oil Stadium into a large-scale swimming venue.

Indy's history with U.S. Olympic Trials could give us a leg up. This year was the 7th time our city has hosted qualifiers for U.S. diving.

Members of the Indiana Sports Corp. traveled to Omaha last week, meeting with USA Swimming and scouting this year's trials. They told 13News we can expect a decision on the 2024 host location in the coming months.

Indy is a finalist to host the US Olympic Swimming Trials in 2024 and a few of us traveled to Omaha, Nebraska to scout out this year’s event! pic.twitter.com/W0GlEHlDi4 — Indiana Sports Corp (@IndSportsCorp) June 17, 2021