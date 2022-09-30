Indy Heart Walk starts at 9 a.m. from Victory Field

One- and three-mile routes start at Victory Field.

INDIANAPOLIS — You're invited to join in the Indy Heart Walk Saturday morning at Victory Field. Gates open at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 11 a.m..

13News anchor Anne Marie Tiernon is the emcee. She recently spoke with the chairman of the event about what you can expect.

"We've got a hands-on-only CPR demonstration, so for those folks that want to learn how to do CPR, have them come out and we're going to help them," said Jim Wright. "We've got a tribute area for the honor wall for those survivors as well."

The #IndyHeartWalk is going to the dogs! Bring your pup out this Saturday and stop by our Pup-arazzi photo booth sponsored by @ptsdiagnostics.https://t.co/KDysjiP2YF pic.twitter.com/izndEoaWph — American Heart IN (@AHAIndiana) September 30, 2022

"We also got a kids section, so we can't forget the kids. We've got a scavenger hunt for the kids around Victory Field, which will be so fun. And then we have a photo station and some vendor booths as well," Wright added.

There is a one-mile and three-mile route downtown, both originating from Victory Field. It's a free event, but you must register.

Donations to the American Heart Association are encouraged. Funds raised support research, community service and public and professional education programs.

You'll find more about the event and how to sign up here.