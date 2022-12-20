IndyGo: What you need to know if you plan to ride a bus during this week's winter storm

IndyGo says its buses are a great option during unfavorable weather. But riders should take some precautions if they intend to travel during this week's storm.

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo is telling passengers to take some precautions before getting on a bus Thursday and Friday, when a winter storm is promising a flash freeze, bitter cold temperatures and below zero wind chills.

First and foremost, IndyGo said people should wear warm and highly visible clothing so they can easily be spotted when waiting at a bus stop. They should also be extra careful when walking through snow and ice to get to their stop.

IndyGo is also encouraging business owners and residents to keep their sidewalks clear of snow and ice to make passage to bus stops safe for all pedestrians.

Next, IndyGo wants to remind riders to expect longer wait times both at the bus stop due to bad road conditions and when calling IndyGo.

Buses may have trouble getting to residential areas and side streets. IndyGo says people traveling from these places may need to use a different stop. Riders can plan their trips using Google Maps, the Transit app, MyStop, or by visiting IndyGo's website.

For real-time bus arrival times and information on detours, call IndyGo’s Mobility Solutions Care Center at 317-635-3344. Detours and route delays can also be found IndyGo Rider Alerts Twitter page.

IndyGo expects there to be longer wait times on the phone due to heavy call volumes that come with bad weather. The Care Center can be reached Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.