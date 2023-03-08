Indy Fresh Market grocery hiring ahead of Aug. 30 opening

Indy Fresh Market aims to bring fresh groceries and jobs to a north Indianapolis neighborhood.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hiring is underway at a new Indianapolis grocery store about to open in what's currently a "food desert."

Ninety percent of the applicants at the Aug. 3 Indy Fresh Market job fair live in the neighborhood it will serve.

Right as the fair opened, resume in hand, Derrell Coleman Sr. showed up looking for a new career. He hopes to put to use his leadership experience in other industries at the grocery store, as a manager or assistant manager.

"I did distribution for 3 1/2 years. I was the lead for one year," he explained. "Great leaders make more leaders and that's how I like to live by."

The Indy Fresh Market had 35 hopefuls show up Thursday seeking jobs. Most, like Coleman, come from the northeast side neighborhood.

"I try to shine as bright as I can," he said. "Hopefully someone sees it!"

Coleman's going for one of 50 positions open at the Indy Fresh Market at 38th Street and Sheridan Avenue.

The store, near the Cook Medical and Goodwill manufacturing facility, and created with a community/corporate partnership, opens this month in what's now a "food desert" in Indianapolis.

"Just to have fresh fruits in this area, it's going to work out well," Coleman said. "Fresh food overall, just having it close to home is gonna make the kids healthier, us healthier, everybody happier."

The Black-owned business is operated by Michael McFarland and Marckus Williams. The pair are bringing opportunity back to the very place where they grew up, with not only fresh produce, but also a fresh start for the entire neighborhood.

Ashley Gurvitz is the CEO of the United Northeast Community Development Corporation. She's passionate about the progress about to be made in this area.

"They need food, they need jobs and this project is providing both and more than! It's just going to have a ripple effect on all basis of quality of life," Gurvitz said.

Last year, the IU Public Policy Institute shared a study, estimating an $11 million impact from the Indy Fresh Market to start, with $4.5 million more once the store's open and fully staffed.

And it's hyper-local to directly help uplift this community.

"I mean, just giving the area jobs. That's going to help a lot of people that need jobs that don't have transportation to get out far. So people coming in the area, we can walk to work," Coleman said.

"We want to make sure there's a special pipeline for those within this neighborhood to say, 'Hey, not only can you be fed this way, let's feed you, from financial stability and taking care of your home,'" Gurvitz said.

Healthier, happier neighbors, with high hopes for jobs, too.

"I think I did well," Coleman said. "I'm thinking maybe Monday I'll get a call back and that's fine with me."

These jobs start at $13 an hour and pay is higher for managerial positions. Benefits also include helping employees pay for college.

The Indy Fresh Market opens to shoppers on Aug. 30, with an official grand opening in October.