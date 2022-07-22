Indy faith leader to hold 'Stop the Violence' picnic this weekend

Rev. James Black has been helping grieving families in central Indiana for the last 12 years.

INDIANAPOLIS — So far this year, there have been 118 homicides in the city of Indianapolis. At least eight of those have been young people under the age of 18. Those statistics now have one local faith leader hoping to curb the violence.

"It's very important we talk to our youth, to find out what's going on," Rev. James Black said.

Black has been helping grieving families in central Indiana for the last 12 years, offering prayer and support during times of crisis.

"I normally help parents who don't have insurance or funding for their kids, I normally help raise money to bury their kids," Black said.

On Saturday, he'll be hosting a 'Stop the Violence' fundraising picnic, hoping to help keep the peace in the streets. Each meal bought will go towards helping those families bury their kids lost to gun violence.

More than 40 young people under 18 have been shot in Indianapolis this year, according to IMPD.

Black hopes this event can help curb those numbers and give young people a different outlet.

"This is very important to get this together and work with these children," Black said. "School is about to start back. We want to be able to get with the children, talk with them and let them know we have things for them if they don't have nothing to do."

The picnic will also feature guest speakers and resources for families to sign up for their own insurance.

It will take place Saturday, July 23, at American Legion Post 249, located at 2523 Doctor M.L.K. Jr St., from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. A dance will follow from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.