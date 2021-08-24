Indy DPW wants your help naming its 4 new snow trucks

INDIANAPOLIS — It may be 90 degrees outside, but the Indianapolis Department of Public Works is already looking ahead to winter.
Indy DPW has four new snow trucks and it left it up to the community to decide what to name them.
When the department asked for name suggestions, the community answered in a big way.
Nearly 600 suggestions were submitted. The department took those responses and narrowed them down to a top 10. Now it's asking the community to decide which four names will be inscribed on the new Indy DPW snow trucks.
These are the top 10 potential names:
- Snow Mean City
- Reggie Chiller
- Eli Chilly
- Larry Brrrrrrd
- Peyton Melting
- Snowy Kanaan
- Will Plower
- Buzz Iceclear
- The Salt in Our Stars
- Blizzard Wizard
With as many options as Indy DPW received, there were unsurprisingly a few honorable mentions. Those include Sleetwood Mac, Consolidated City-County Unishov, Plowie Mandel, and Lord Coldemort.
The community can vote on their favorite names online. Voting closes on Sept. 3.
Once the votes are in, decals will be designed with the new truck names and placed on the trucks. The names will be unveiled in the fall during Indy DPW's annual snow season kick-off announcement.
