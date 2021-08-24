Indy DPW wants your help naming its 4 new snow trucks

Name options include Snow Mean City, Peyton Melting, Buzz Iceclear, The Salt in Our Stars and more.

INDIANAPOLIS — It may be 90 degrees outside, but the Indianapolis Department of Public Works is already looking ahead to winter.

Indy DPW has four new snow trucks and it left it up to the community to decide what to name them.

When the department asked for name suggestions, the community answered in a big way.

Tomorrow is the last day to submit name ideas for our 4 new snow trucks! We've seen over 500 creative submissions so... Posted by Indianapolis Department of Public Works on Thursday, August 12, 2021

Nearly 600 suggestions were submitted. The department took those responses and narrowed them down to a top 10. Now it's asking the community to decide which four names will be inscribed on the new Indy DPW snow trucks.

These are the top 10 potential names:

Snow Mean City

Reggie Chiller

Eli Chilly

Larry Brrrrrrd

Peyton Melting

Snowy Kanaan

Will Plower

Buzz Iceclear

The Salt in Our Stars

Blizzard Wizard

With as many options as Indy DPW received, there were unsurprisingly a few honorable mentions. Those include Sleetwood Mac, Consolidated City-County Unishov, Plowie Mandel, and Lord Coldemort.

The community can vote on their favorite names online. Voting closes on Sept. 3.

Once the votes are in, decals will be designed with the new truck names and placed on the trucks. The names will be unveiled in the fall during Indy DPW's annual snow season kick-off announcement.