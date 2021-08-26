Indy DPW suspending heavy trash pick-up due to staffing issues

The Citizens Transfer Station will continue to be staffed on Saturdays for people to bring large items for proper disposal.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is suspending heavy trash pick-up service through at least Sept. 4.

DPW will instead prioritize standard, curbside trash collection.

The Citizens Transfer Station at 2324 S. Belmont Ave. will continue to be staffed on Saturdays for people to bring large items for proper disposal.

DPW said it will reevaluate heavy trash pick-up service on Sept. 6.

Indy DPW said issues with curbside recycling fall outside of what it handles and should be addressed with the provider.

Indy DPW and Republic Services previously addressed issues with trash pickup in the city.

Staffing and other pandemic-related issues were cited in a joint release.

Republic said it had identified issues causing the delays including staffing, shortage of truck parts, and the continued increase in solid waste volume.