DPW announces Shadeland Avenue bridge construction, lane restrictions

Indy's Department of Public Works said they don't need to fully close the bridge during this project.
Credit: Condor 36 / Adobe Stock
Road construction barrels and detour sign

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Aug. 15, you'll notice some construction on parts of the Shadeland Avenue bridge over Fall Creek.

The Department of Public Works said they don't need to fully close the bridge during this project.

There will, however, be temporary lane restrictions at various times.

According to DPW, portions of the bridge will close as follows:

  • Northbound, righthand lane closed Monday, August 15 and opened Tuesday, August 16. 
  • Southbound, righthand lane closed Tuesday, August 16 and opened Wednesday, August 17. 
  • Northbound and southbound left-hand lanes closed Thursday, August 18 and opened Friday, August 19.

