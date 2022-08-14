DPW announces Shadeland Avenue bridge construction, lane restrictions

Indy's Department of Public Works said they don't need to fully close the bridge during this project.

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Aug. 15, you'll notice some construction on parts of the Shadeland Avenue bridge over Fall Creek.

There will, however, be temporary lane restrictions at various times.

According to DPW, portions of the bridge will close as follows: