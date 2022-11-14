x
Snow Force activated ahead of snow expected Tuesday morning

More than 60 Indy Snow Force plow trucks will treat roads ahead of the snow expected Tuesday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of plow trucks will roll out across Indianapolis Monday night to treat roads ahead of expected snowfall Tuesday morning. 

Parts of central Indiana could get 2 inches of snow between 5-7 a.m. This means, locally, roads will be wet to slushy during the morning commute. And, bridges and overpasses could become slick before temperatures rise above freezing later in the morning and early afternoon. 

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works will activate 65 Snow Force trucks and more than 100 team members beginning at 11 p.m. to prepare for icy roads. 

The Indy Snow Force Viewer Map will be live at this time as well. The map shows where roads have recently been plowed or treated with salt. 

Indy DPW is urging drivers to travel with care during wintry conditions, especially on bridge overpasses or locations known to get slippery.

Indy DPW has the following tips for drivers this winter: 

  • Look out for flashing amber lights. These lights alert drivers from far away of plow trucks on the road.
  • Give plow trucks plenty of room to treat the roads. Plow trucks release road salt from the back of the truck, and following too closely could result in salt hitting your vehicle.
  • Stay at least three car lengths away from plow trucks. Snow clouds thrown by plow trucks can reduce visibility greatly, hiding other vehicles or road hazards.

Hoosiers should also leave home with plenty of time to safely reach their destination.

