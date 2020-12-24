Indy business helps families in need for Christmas

The owners of Hangtime Indy said its in their hearts to help people in need.

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite the pandemic hitting small business hard, several local families will have a good Christmas, thanks to the owners of Hangtime Indy.

The owners of Hangtime and their employees selected a dozen families to bless with gifts, food and their own individual shopping spree. Hangtime scaled back its Christmas giveaway from previous years due to the pandemic. In the past, the store has invited 25 to 30 families to come in for a giveaway and shopping spree.

They treated the families to a safe and socially distanced holiday program before taking families on separate shopping sprees for toys.

"We were very strict about the social distancing rules," said owner Monty Ramadan. "We wore masks and so did the children. We were able to invite in three families at a time and then escorted them in vans to Walmart for their shopping spree to buy toys and gifts."

Ramadan and his brother are the founders of Hangtime. They started giving back to the community several years ago. They have partnered with popular Radio One Personality B-Swift from Hot 96.3 to help make the Hangtime Christmas Help event a class act.

The families are selected each year based on need. This year, they still wanted to help needy families and made plans to keep the families as safe as possible because of the continued spread of COVID19 in Indy.

13News asked the store owners what it means to be able to help families this time of year who are struggling.

"We do this from the heart. We are still in 2020 right? There are families who are still living in garages, families that are living in shelters, families that are living off kerosene," Ramadan said. "Aside from business, as a human, it's sad. But it puts a smile on my face."

During the summer, in the middle of the pandemic, Hangtime sold a line of designer face masks and donated the proceeds to their campaign to help families struggling to pay their utility bills.

Ramadan said Hangtime continues to give back since the community supports their two Indianapolis stores. The two brothers own and operate one store at 56th Street and Georgetown Road on Indy's northwest side. Their other store is located at 38th and North Meridian streets, just north of downtown Indy.

During the onset of the pandemic, the 38th Street store shut down but later reopened after they made a tough business decision to use the downtime to remodel and give customers a new kind of shopping experience.

The brothers also take pride in keeping a staff of young people gainfully employed even when business slowed down during the pandemic.