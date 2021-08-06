Indy art gallery features 'never-before-seen' Andy Warhol drawings, photographs

The exhibit opens Friday, what would have been Warhol's 93rd birthday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday the Long-Sharp gallery inside the Conrad Hotel in downtown Indianapolis will feature dozens of artwork by Andy Warhol that has never been seen by the public.

The exhibit opens Friday, what would have been Warhol's 93rd birthday.

"I hope that people will come in because of the name but I hope they will stay because of what we're trying to do, provide an education about him. Things they might not know," said the gallery's owner Rhonda Long-Sharp. "People know his portraits of Marilyn Monroe, but they might not know this side of him and we're trying to expand on education about him."

The Warhol artwork features drawings from the 1950s and photographs he took, mostly of celebrities, in the 70s and 80s.

"He's with all of these people and he's not so much interacting, he's recording," said Long-Sharp, a fan of Warhol's work since the 80s.

The pieces are for sale, but there's no price tag on the work. Long-Sharp said selling the artwork wasn't her mission.