x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Indy area hospitals welcome first babies of new year

New Year's babies began showing up just after midnight Saturday.
Credit: Community Health Network
Elizabeth Fulkman of Greenwood welcomed her third child, Luke, at Community Hospital South early Saturday morning, Jan. 1, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — The first central Indiana babies of 2022 joined the world early Saturday morning, starting with a baby boy born at Franciscan Health just as the calendar turned from 2021 to 2022.

Franciscan Health Indianapolis

According to a media release from Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Atticus Eggers was born at midnight to Alisha and Drew Eggers of Trafalgar. He weighed 6 pounds 10 1/2 ounces.

Alisha works at Franciscan on the administrative staff at the hospital at Emerson and Stop 11 Road.

Ascension St. Vincent

Just after Atticus was born, Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Hospital in Indianapolis welcomed its first baby of 2022 at 12:20 a.m. 

The boy named Arjun was born to Nancy Pandiyan and Muthu Subramanian of Carmel.

Baby Arjun weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces and is 18.9 inches long and is Nancy’s first baby. Mom and baby are doing well, according to St. Vincent's media announcement.

Credit: Ascension St. Vincent
Baby Arjun was born at 12:20 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022 at Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital in Indianapolis. His parents are Nancy Pandiyan and Muthu Subramanian.

Community South

Luke Fulkman came into the world at 2 a.m. at Community Hospital South. 

He weighed 8.4 pounds and is 21 inches long. 

Parents Elizabeth and David Fulkman of Greenwood were at dinner at  Dave and Busters with their other two sons when Luke decided to jump his January 4 due date. 

Elizabeth has delivered all three of her boys at Community Hospital South. 

Credit: Community Health Network
Elizabeth and David Fulkman of Greenwood welcomed their third child, Luke, at Community Hospital South early Saturday morning, Jan. 1, 2022.

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Indy couples ring in the new year by exchanging vows