Indy area hospitals welcome first babies of new year

New Year's babies began showing up just after midnight Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The first central Indiana babies of 2022 joined the world early Saturday morning, starting with a baby boy born at Franciscan Health just as the calendar turned from 2021 to 2022.

Franciscan Health Indianapolis

According to a media release from Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Atticus Eggers was born at midnight to Alisha and Drew Eggers of Trafalgar. He weighed 6 pounds 10 1/2 ounces.

Alisha works at Franciscan on the administrative staff at the hospital at Emerson and Stop 11 Road.

Ascension St. Vincent

Just after Atticus was born, Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Hospital in Indianapolis welcomed its first baby of 2022 at 12:20 a.m.

The boy named Arjun was born to Nancy Pandiyan and Muthu Subramanian of Carmel.

Baby Arjun weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces and is 18.9 inches long and is Nancy’s first baby. Mom and baby are doing well, according to St. Vincent's media announcement.

Community South

Luke Fulkman came into the world at 2 a.m. at Community Hospital South.

He weighed 8.4 pounds and is 21 inches long.

Parents Elizabeth and David Fulkman of Greenwood were at dinner at Dave and Busters with their other two sons when Luke decided to jump his January 4 due date.