Public outrage helps save Hamilton County farm market from eminent domain plan

ARCADIA, Indiana — Wilson Farm Market has been at the corner of U.S. 31 and 256th Street in Arcadia for more than five decades.

"Even if you have never stopped here and you traveled between Indy and Kokomo since '68, you've seen versions of this building," said market owner Scott Wilson. "It's kind of become a landmark."

For the past several months, it appeared that the landmark was going to be torn down after INDOT announced it would be taking the property through eminent domain.

"When we saw the first plans, like, 'Holy cow! There's a cul-de-sac on the building,'" Wilson said.

Now those plans have been scrapped after INDOT withdrew their intent to claim the land.

"Apparently, we are going to stay a little bit longer because INDOT doesn't want us anymore," said Wilson.

In a statement to 13News, INDOT said they shifted gears after the strong response from the community.

INDOT's statement reads:

"After comments received from the public regarding the proposed cul-de-sac at 256th St. and US 31, INDOT revisited the design of the Limited Access project. Due to design changes in response to these comments, INDOT has withdrawn its intent to acquire the Wilson Farm Market property."

The agency has communicated frequently with the property owner throughout planning and development and asked for feedback from the owner on the revised design. When construction begins, improvements will be made that avoid impacts to the property while still delivering improved safety and mobility along U.S. 31.

An interchange isn’t planned for this location.

"It's unbelievable the outpouring and the excitement of people," Wilson said.

Wilson said it was never about the building and that for the right road project, he'd give it up. As for what that right project is, he thinks it should improve access to the township and make travel easier for first responders.

"I'm going to keep the building for now and we are going to keep fighting for an exchange. In doing so, I know we will ultimately lose the building, but we will figure that out on the way. That's something we have always known," said Wilson.

Until then it's business as usual at Wilson Farm Market.