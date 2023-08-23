INDOT announces brief ramp closure on Indy's west side

The I-74 eastbound ramp onto I-465 northbound will close Aug. 25 and is expected to re-open Aug. 28.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced lane restrictions and a ramp closure is coming to Indy's west side.

Starting Thursday, Aug. 24 at 9 p.m., INDOT will begin shifting I-465 southbound traffic to the right near the bridge over U.S. Hwy 136.

The following day at 7 p.m., INDOT will then restrict southbound I-465 traffic to three lanes before closing the I-74 eastbound ramp onto I-465 northbound.

INDOT says the ramp closure and lane restrictions will allow crews to complete a thin deck overlay.

The closure is not expected to last long. INDOT says it expects to complete the work and re-open all lanes plus the ramp by Monday, Aug. 28 at 6 a.m., weather permitting.