INDOT announces brief ramp closure on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced lane restrictions and a ramp closure is coming to Indy's west side.
Starting Thursday, Aug. 24 at 9 p.m., INDOT will begin shifting I-465 southbound traffic to the right near the bridge over U.S. Hwy 136.
The following day at 7 p.m., INDOT will then restrict southbound I-465 traffic to three lanes before closing the I-74 eastbound ramp onto I-465 northbound.
INDOT says the ramp closure and lane restrictions will allow crews to complete a thin deck overlay.
The closure is not expected to last long. INDOT says it expects to complete the work and re-open all lanes plus the ramp by Monday, Aug. 28 at 6 a.m., weather permitting.
Motorists should plan ahead and INDOT reminds drivers to slow down in construction zones.