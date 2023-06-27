Southbound I-465 West lane restrictions begin July 10

Beginning July 10, crews will restrict the southbound lanes on I-465 West near the I-65 interchange.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced upcoming lane restrictions are coming to Indianapolis' northwest side.

Starting Monday, July 10, at 9 p.m., INDOT construction crews will begin the process of closing the southbound inside lane of Interstate 465 on the northwest side, not far from the I-65 south ramp.

The remaining two outside lanes will remain operational and shifted slightly.

INDOT will detour I-65 South to I-465 via I-865 to avoid the lane restriction.

The 56th Street ramp to I-465 South will be closed, with no detour announced at this time.

These lane restrictions are being done so that work crews can safely perform patchwork operations. INDOT expects the road work to be finished by Tuesday, July 25, weather permitting.

INDOT also reminds travelers to slow down in the construction zones so this road work can be performed safely and for the benefit of all motorists.