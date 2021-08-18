Indians add extra layer of protection for fans at Victory Field

The new netting will also have openings so fans can access the field and get autographs with the players when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians are working to make Victory Field safer for fans who attend a game.

The team announced Wednesday they're going to extend the protective netting that's up along the baseline before the upcoming homestand against the Louisville Bats and Iowa Cubs Aug. 24-Sept. 5.

The new netting system will stand 40 feet high and stretch down the first and third baselines. The team said the netting will provide a safer viewing experience.

“The new netting system will provide fans peace of mind when sitting close to the action down the first and third baselines,” said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. “We recognize this is an adjustment from what we all are accustomed to, but fan safety is top priority.”

The new netting will also have openings so fans can access the field and get autographs with the players when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.