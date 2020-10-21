x
Indiana's unemployment rate drops to 6.2 percent in September

The national rate is 7.9 percent.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Man fills in Unemployment benefits application form.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development reports the state's unemployment rate dropped to 6.2 percent in September. The national rate is 7.9 percent.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 19,691 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 6,289 unemployed residents and a decrease of 13,402 employed residents. 

RELATED: Internal records show Indiana unemployment system plagued by unresolved claims and 'nightmare' wait times

Unemployment percentage rankings by county:

  1. Lake 8.7 
  2. Fayette 7.8 
  3. LaPorte 7.7 
  4. Marion 7.7 
  5. Howard 7.3 
  6. St. Joseph 7.3 
  7. Orange 6.9 
  8. Madison 6.4 
  9. Miami 6.4 
  10. Porter 6.4 
  11. Scott 6.4 
  12. Vigo 6.4 
  13. Wayne 6.2 
  14. Delaware 6.1 
  15. Starke 6.1 
  16. Allen 6.0 
  17. Clark 6.0 
  18. Switzerland 5.9 
  19. Vanderburgh 5.8 
  20. Ohio 5.7 
  21. Sullivan 5.6 
  22. Vermillion 5.6 
  23. Blackford 5.5 
  24. Clay 5.4 
  25. Lawrence 5.4 
  26. Crawford 5.3 
  27. Dearborn 5.3 
  28. Elkhart 5.3 
  29. Floyd 5.3 
  30. Jasper 5.3 
  31. Grant 5.2 
  32. Randolph 5.2 
  33. Tippecanoe 5.2 
  34. Brown 5.1 
  35. Fulton 5.1 
  36. Jefferson 5.1 
  37. Washington 5.1 
  38. Cass 5.0 
  39. Greene 5.0 
  40. Henry 5.0 
  41. Jennings 5.0 
  42. Newton 5.0 
  43. Putnam 5.0 
  44. Shelby 5.0 
  45. Bartholomew 4.9 
  46. Kosciusko 4.9 
  47. Noble 4.9
  48. Owen 4.9
  49. Perry 4.9
  50. Pike 4.9
  51. Harrison 4.8
  52. Pulaski 4.8
  53. Hancock 4.7
  54. Jackson 4.7
  55. Marshall 4.7
  56. Wabash 4.7
  57. DeKalb 4.6
  58. Johnson 4.6
  59. Morgan 4.5
  60. Hendricks 4.4
  61. Huntington 4.4
  62. Monroe 4.4
  63. Ripley 4.4
  64. Rush 4.4
  65. Carroll 4.3
  66. Decatur 4.3
  67. Knox 4.3
  68. Parke 4.3
  69. Clinton 4.2
  70. Fountain 4.2
  71. Spencer 4.2
  72. Tipton 4.2
  73. Whitley 4.2
  74. Franklin 4.1
  75. Jay 4.1
  76. Montgomery 4.1
  77. Steuben 4.1
  78. Union 4.1
  79. Warrick 4.1
  80. White 4.1
  81. Benton 4.0
  82. Gibson 4.0
  83. Hamilton 4.0
  84. Warren 4.0
  85. Wells 4.0
  86. Dubois 3.8
  87. Boone 3.6
  88. Posey 3.6
  89. Adams 3.5
  90. Martin 3.5
  91. LaGrange 3.3
  92. Daviess 3.1

