Indiana's unemployment rate drops to 6.2 percent in September

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development reports the state's unemployment rate dropped to 6.2 percent in September. The national rate is 7.9 percent.
Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 19,691 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 6,289 unemployed residents and a decrease of 13,402 employed residents.
Unemployment percentage rankings by county:
- Lake 8.7
- Fayette 7.8
- LaPorte 7.7
- Marion 7.7
- Howard 7.3
- St. Joseph 7.3
- Orange 6.9
- Madison 6.4
- Miami 6.4
- Porter 6.4
- Scott 6.4
- Vigo 6.4
- Wayne 6.2
- Delaware 6.1
- Starke 6.1
- Allen 6.0
- Clark 6.0
- Switzerland 5.9
- Vanderburgh 5.8
- Ohio 5.7
- Sullivan 5.6
- Vermillion 5.6
- Blackford 5.5
- Clay 5.4
- Lawrence 5.4
- Crawford 5.3
- Dearborn 5.3
- Elkhart 5.3
- Floyd 5.3
- Jasper 5.3
- Grant 5.2
- Randolph 5.2
- Tippecanoe 5.2
- Brown 5.1
- Fulton 5.1
- Jefferson 5.1
- Washington 5.1
- Cass 5.0
- Greene 5.0
- Henry 5.0
- Jennings 5.0
- Newton 5.0
- Putnam 5.0
- Shelby 5.0
- Bartholomew 4.9
- Kosciusko 4.9
- Noble 4.9
- Owen 4.9
- Perry 4.9
- Pike 4.9
- Harrison 4.8
- Pulaski 4.8
- Hancock 4.7
- Jackson 4.7
- Marshall 4.7
- Wabash 4.7
- DeKalb 4.6
- Johnson 4.6
- Morgan 4.5
- Hendricks 4.4
- Huntington 4.4
- Monroe 4.4
- Ripley 4.4
- Rush 4.4
- Carroll 4.3
- Decatur 4.3
- Knox 4.3
- Parke 4.3
- Clinton 4.2
- Fountain 4.2
- Spencer 4.2
- Tipton 4.2
- Whitley 4.2
- Franklin 4.1
- Jay 4.1
- Montgomery 4.1
- Steuben 4.1
- Union 4.1
- Warrick 4.1
- White 4.1
- Benton 4.0
- Gibson 4.0
- Hamilton 4.0
- Warren 4.0
- Wells 4.0
- Dubois 3.8
- Boone 3.6
- Posey 3.6
- Adams 3.5
- Martin 3.5
- LaGrange 3.3
- Daviess 3.1