Indiana's Chief Justice is recovering from COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush is back working after battling COVID-19.

"COVID-19 can present many challenging conditions. Some of which I've been working through the last two weeks. I can tell you I am very pleased to be here today," Rush said at the start of a hearing on Sept. 24.

She is still under the care of a doctor and on the path to recovery.

Rush was appointed to the court in Nov. 2012 by Governor Mitch Daniels. The Judicial Nominating Commission named her Chief Justice in Aug. 2014, and she was reappointed as Chief Justice in 2019.