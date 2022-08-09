Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival returns to Conner Prairie

The second annual Jupiter Flight Festival is taking place from Sept. 9-11, featuring some of the top balloon pilots from around the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

FISHERS, Ind. — Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival is back this weekend at Conner Prairie in Fishers.

The second annual Jupiter Flight Festival is taking place from Sept. 9-11, featuring some of the top balloon pilots from around the country.

This year, they've added 20 more balloons for the community to enjoy and walk underneath, as they light up the night sky in the evenings.

If you come out, you'll get to watch pilots from as far away as Arizona compete in air races and games, some of which including playing tic-tac-toe from the sky.

"The pilots have to figure out where to start from. They're going to start from two kilometers away and try to fly to the field and throw markers, bean bags into the tic-tac-toe board," said lead pilot Jack Semler. "Now just not in the board, but then be the closest guys to the edge and they'll all be measured and marked."

This year, there are also several more balloon shapes for the community to enjoy.

"We have Peanut the elephant, Smiley the scarecrow. The scarecrow is a 142-foot tall scarecrow that's going to be looking out over the corn maze and the sunflower field. He's a huge, beautiful balloon," Semler said. "He weighs 700 pounds just in fabric. He's a huge crowd pleaser, glows really great. And then there's other balloons, space cowboys, looks like a spaceman."