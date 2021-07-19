Indianapolis Zoo primates, big cats to get COVID-19 vaccine

A spokesperson with the Indianapolis Zoo confirmed the animals will receive the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine developed by Zoetis, which was approved for cats and dogs.

INDIANAPOLIS — Some of the animals at the Indianapolis Zoo are going to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A spokesperson with the Indianapolis Zoo confirmed the primates and big cats will receive the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine developed by Zoetis, which was approved for cats and dogs.

The vaccine doses are scheduled to arrive to the zoo sometime this summer.

Click here to purchase tickets for the Indianapolis Zoo.