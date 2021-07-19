Indianapolis Zoo primates, big cats to get COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — Some of the animals at the Indianapolis Zoo are going to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
A spokesperson with the Indianapolis Zoo confirmed the primates and big cats will receive the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine developed by Zoetis, which was approved for cats and dogs.
The vaccine doses are scheduled to arrive to the zoo sometime this summer.
Click here to purchase tickets for the Indianapolis Zoo.
What other people are reading:
- US women's gymnastics team alternate tests positive for COVID-19
- Federal court rules in favor of IU's vaccine requirement
- State Police investigating death of Jackson County Jail inmate
- Noblesville Fire Department rescues rafters, kayakers from White River
- NYPD officer credited with saving stabbing victim's life with potato chip bag