Indianapolis Zoo hosting Power Recycling Day

The zoo will take old cell phones, batteries, TVs and other electronics.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is giving Hoosiers a way to get rid of their unwanted electronics in an environmentally safe way.

The zoo will host Power Recycling Day on Nov. 14. It's from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the zoo's parking lot. They'll accept nearly anything with a plug, and some things without. Cell phones, wires, cables, batteries, TVs, microwaves, computers and most other electronics can be collected.

Smaller items are free to get rid of, while there is a $20 processing fee for televisions and monitors. Large appliances will not be accepted.

Participants will receive a $2 discount on zoo admission.