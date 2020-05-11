x
Indianapolis Zoo hosting Power Recycling Day

The zoo will take old cell phones, batteries, TVs and other electronics.
Credit: Judy Palermo/Indianapolis Zoo
The Indianapolis Zoo is hosting a Power Recycling Day to help safely get rid of e-waste.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is giving Hoosiers a way to get rid of their unwanted electronics in an environmentally safe way.

The zoo will host Power Recycling Day on Nov. 14. It's from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the zoo's parking lot. They'll accept nearly anything with a plug, and some things without. Cell phones, wires, cables, batteries, TVs, microwaves, computers and most other electronics can be collected.

Smaller items are free to get rid of, while there is a $20 processing fee for televisions and monitors. Large appliances will not be accepted.

Participants will receive a $2 discount on zoo admission.

In 2019, the even collected more than 51 tons of recyclable materials. according to the zoo, e-waste, makes up only about 2 percent of trash generated annually in the U.S., but it contributes as much as 70 percent of the environmental pollutants.

