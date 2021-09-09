Indianapolis Zoo hosting adults-only Halloween event

Brewfari offers after-hours access to the zoo, with samples from the state's top breweries and cideries, plus food from the zoo.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is once again celebrating Halloween with a special, adults-only fundraiser. Brewfari will return to the zoo on Oct. 2 this year, presented by Scarlet Lane Brewing.

The event offers after-hours access to the zoo, with samples from 20 of the state's top breweries and cideries. Sandwiches and snacks will also be available to purchase from the zoo's eateries.

Consistent with the theme, rats, snakes and black cats will be in Pumpkin Town all night for party-goers to visit, and other attractions like psychic readings and a mirror maze will be available.

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes to the event. There will be a costume contest before dancing under the Bicentennial Pavilion.

Tickets are available online for $60. Money goes toward the care of the zoo's 1,400 animals and 47,000 plants, in addition to global conservation initiatives.