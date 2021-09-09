Indianapolis Zoo hosting adults-only Halloween event

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is once again celebrating Halloween with a special, adults-only fundraiser. Brewfari will return to the zoo on Oct. 2 this year, presented by Scarlet Lane Brewing.
The event offers after-hours access to the zoo, with samples from 20 of the state's top breweries and cideries. Sandwiches and snacks will also be available to purchase from the zoo's eateries.
Consistent with the theme, rats, snakes and black cats will be in Pumpkin Town all night for party-goers to visit, and other attractions like psychic readings and a mirror maze will be available.
Guests are encouraged to wear costumes to the event. There will be a costume contest before dancing under the Bicentennial Pavilion.
Tickets are available online for $60. Money goes toward the care of the zoo's 1,400 animals and 47,000 plants, in addition to global conservation initiatives.
What other people are reading:
- 2 victims who died on 9/11 identified nearly 20 years later
- 'You literally saved my life' | Plainfield K-9 gets treats from veteran he helped through mental health crisis
- Superintendent releases statement after student stabbed at North Central High School
- Police identify teenagers killed in Boone County crash after police chase
- Russ Trotter survived a house fire as a kid. Now, he saves people from them as an Indianapolis firefighter
- US troops killed in Afghan bombing awarded Purple Hearts
- Military mom surprises daughter at Fishers school after yearlong Kuwait deployment