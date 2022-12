Zoo officials said Nicholas and his brother, Roman, had a liver defect that was likely present a birth or acquired soon after.

INDIANAPOLIS — Officials at the Indianapolis Zoo announced Friday the death of a tiger cub.

In a social media post, the zoo said "Nicolas" was euthanized to end his suffering.

Nicholas and his brother, Roman, had a liver defect that was likely present a birth or acquired soon after, according to a post on Facebook. Roman died earlier this year.

A third cub, Helina, is undergoing treatment for the same condition and is being closely monitored by veterinary staff.