Indianapolis working to keep Big Ten Football Championship, asking for community's support

INDIANAPOLIS — There is an effort underway to keep the Big Ten Football Championship in Indianapolis.

The championship has been in Indianapolis every year since its inception in 2011.

It is slated to stay in Indianapolis for the next two years.

But after that, its future in Indianapolis is more tenuous.

The Big Ten is expanding and now has west coast teams in the conference.

As a result, when selection time comes for the future location of the championship, there is concern it could go to markets like Las Vegas or Phoenix.

The bid to the Big Ten from Indianapolis is due Friday for a four-year deal beginning in 2025.

As part of this, Indiana Sports Corp is asking the community to help amplify the buzz.

People are asked to create a social media post showcasing Indy's interest in keeping the Big Ten Football Championship. Just make sure you use the #B1GInIndy hashtag.