Indianapolis woman killed in I-65 crash near Columbus

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis woman was killed early Saturday in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Bartholomew County.

Heather A. Wallace, 40, was found dead at the scene of the crash that occurred near Walesboro between Seymour and Columbus Saturday morning.

Bartholomew County deputies investigated the crash that happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the 59.5 mile marker on the northbound side of I-65. The sheriff's office reported other people injured in the crash, but did not confirm how many or their conditions.





Crash reconstruction investigators shut down I-65 most of the night. They have not released what caused the crash.