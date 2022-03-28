x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Indy woman hit, killed by truck while standing outside broken down car on I-65

Erika Jimenez, 35, was hit by a box truck while standing outside her car after it broke down near Seymour.
Credit: Adobe Stock/BestStockFoto

SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Indianapolis woman was hit and killed by a driver in a box truck while standing outside her car after it broke down on Interstate 65 in Jackson County Sunday night.

Erika Jimenez, 35, was driving south on I-65 near the 51-mile marker, which is just north of the Seymour exit, when investigators said her car broke down, stopping in the right lane of I-65. 

Jimenez got out of her car and was standing near it at around 11 p.m. when a driver in a Dodge box truck hit her and her car. Indiana State Police said Jimenez was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured. 

Traffic on I-65 south was affected for nearly five hours as troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles District Crash Reconstruction Team investigated the crash.

Related Articles

In Other News

Coroner determines Boone County woman's death was homicide, husband arrested