Indianapolis woman appears on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Deztiny Brooks called it the fastest 20 minutes of her life.

INDIANAPOLIS — When Deztiny Brooks got the email of a lifetime, she couldn't believe it.

It had been two years since she applied for a chance to be on "Wheel of Fortune," her favorite game show.

"Then in April, they reached out to me and said, 'Hey we want to do a Zoom call with you and possibly a few other contestants, just to see how you are as a person... and being on TV,'" explains Brooks.

She found out that she was chosen to be on the show a few months later.

With her husband, Brooks boarded a flight to L.A. - for the first time - to be on the show and meet some big-name celebs.

"We have to be there at 6 o’clock in the morning. We're all practicing and (longtime co-host) Vanna (White) actually came into the studio. No one knew who she was. She stopped and talked to us. When I say the experience on there is just crazy, like you're meeting a celebrity! That's how it is."

And of course, Mr. Sajak himself did not disappoint.

Deztiny says they practiced the game and the rules and then the big moment arrives.

"Definitely very nervous, definitely very nervous. But it's like if you just know the game, then you just go in there and play. And it's literally the fastest 20 minutes of your life. You have no down time to think about anything," exclaims Brooks.