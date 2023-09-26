City buys land to develop 'housing hub' on East Georgia Street

The city has purchased land for a "housing hub" in the 1000 block of East Georgia Street, near Shelby Street, just east of Interstate 65 downtown.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Plans are underway for a first of it's kind shelter to help the unhoused in Indianapolis.

On any given night, some 1,600 people are experiencing homelessness in the city. Tuesday, city leaders announced what they're calling a huge step forward in the effort to bring those numbers down.

The city has purchased land for a "housing hub" in the 1000 block of East Georgia Street, near Shelby Street, just east of Interstate 65 downtown. The land was purchased for $2.1 million.

The hub will include the first-ever low-barrier shelter in Indianapolis history. A low-barrier shelter is a shelter that's open 24/7 and doesn't have a bunch of restrictions - so it's basically lowering barriers to get in.

There are also plans for centralized city resources for people who have no home to help them get back on their feet.

"Being able to have a place that folks can go based on any condition they've found themselves in and get them into housing getting them connected to services is something we don't currently have in this city and I think it'll be a tremendous help to try and alleviate some of the issues that we're having here," said State Rep. Justin Moed, D-District 97.