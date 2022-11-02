Knozone Action Day declared in Indianapolis

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management believes the issue might be a result from leaf burning around the area.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is under a Knozone Action Day on Wednesday.

The designation came from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management over concerns about unhealthy particulate matter in the air. IDEM believes the issue might be a result from leaf burning around the area.

Burning leaves is illegal in Marion County and could lead to a $2,500 fine.

If you see illegal open burning, call the Mayor's Action Center at 317-327-4622 or us RequestIndy to make a complaint.