Knozone Action Day declared in Indianapolis

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management believes the issue might be a result from leaf burning around the area.
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is under a Knozone Action Day on Wednesday. 

The designation came from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management over concerns about unhealthy particulate matter in the air. IDEM believes the issue might be a result from leaf burning around the area.

Burning leaves is illegal in Marion County and could lead to a $2,500 fine.

If you see illegal open burning, call the Mayor's Action Center at 317-327-4622 or us RequestIndy to make a complaint.

Leaf collection in Indianapolis is set to begin on Nov. 7 and runs through Dec. 2. For more information on leaf collection, click here.

