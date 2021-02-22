Indianapolis to spend $190 million in upgrades to City-County facilities

It is part of the “Circle City Forward” public investment initiative to help the city comeback from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced $190 million in upgrades to City-County facilities on Monday. It is part of the “Circle City Forward” public investment initiative. It's essentially part of the city's plan to comeback from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, we start that investment with a $190 million commitment to projects in neighborhoods across our city. This initial investment will upgrade critical government facilities and enhance service delivery to residents. It will create hundreds of construction jobs for workers, boosting our local economy while improving quality of life for residents," said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

What will get done

The $190 million package includes major parks investment, including:

$20 million for Frederick Douglass Park and its Family Center facility

$11 million for upgrades to Riverside Park

$7 million for Krannert Park

$7 million for Grassy Creek Park

“For a century now, Frederick Douglass park been a significant neighborhood asset, one that our stakeholders hold very dear,” said Barato Britt, president and CEO of the Edna Martin Christian Center. “Its revitalization ensures that the citizens of Martindale Brightwood and our surrounding communities have a recreational amenity that serves all, while preserving our neighborhood's rich history and legacy.”

It also involves several new public safety facilities, including:

$30 million for a modern Forensics Crime Lab

A new $40 million Youth and Family Services Center to replace the Juvenile Detention Center

$16 million for an upgraded coroner facility

A $7.5 million new fire station to replace current one in Broad Ripple

Other projects will include $18 million towards a facility for Animal Care Services and a new $9 million Solid Waste Garage to replace the current 70-year-old building.

Where the money is coming from

Indianapolis has a plan to cover the $190 million in projects. It will be financed by offsetting the expiring Pension Relief Fund property tax levy with the County Cumulative Capital Development Fund tax levy. This is available after the 2005 Pension Relief bonds are paid off this year.