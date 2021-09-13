Indianapolis taking proposals on future of City-County Building

The city is looking to get a better understanding on potential demand for the building, design potential, land use opportunity, and community support.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is now taking formal proposals on the future of the City-County Building.

The city is looking to get a better understanding on potential demand for the building, design potential, land use opportunity, and community support. The city is looking for residential or mixed-use space proposals for the more than 700,000 square-foot building according to the Request For Information.

According to a study released by the city, it could cost $35,649,700 to $42,597,200 just in recommended upgrades for the building.

The City is looking at potential for the site since the Adult Detention Center and Marion County Courthouse at the Community Justice Campus are set to open at the start of 2022. At that time, about half of the City-County Building workforce will begin moving to the new site.

The new criminal justice complex off Southeastern Avenue will house the courts and jail. A new assessment and intervention center, to help people with addiction and mental health challenges, is already open.

Crews broke ground on the sprawling site in 2018. The 11-story courthouse, which will house the sheriff's office on the lower level and a four-story jail.

Phase two calls for a youth and family services center, a new crime and forensics lab and new coroner's facility.

The Request For Information for the City-County Building is due by Oct. 25.